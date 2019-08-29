Live updates: PM Modi to launch ‘Fit India Movement’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a nation-wide campaign to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives, named ‘Fit India Movement’, on Thursday, August 29.

10. 45 a.m.

After a cultural show, PM Narendra Modi begins his speech. He welcomes everyone to the launch of the Movement.

"Today, on National Sports Day we pledge to strength Fit India Movement," he says.

He pays tribute to Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose birthday anniversary is today.

10.00 a.m.

PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, where the event is being held.

At the launch, the Prime Minister will deliver an address and will administer a fitness pledge.

"This is the first time a fitness movement is being launched with participation of all the people, I want to thank all the people for this," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says in his welcome speech.

9.45 a.m.

Committee formed to advise government on campaign

A committee comprising government officials, members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters has been formed to advise the government on the campaign.

The 28-member committee, which will be under the chairmanship of sports minister Kiren Rijiju, has 12 members from the government, including secretaries of Sports, Secondary Education, Ayush, Youth Affairs, among others.

IOA President and seven NSF heads, including those of boxing, athletics, football and cycling, are also a part of the committee.

Representatives of private bodies such as Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Reliance Foundation, JSW Cement and JSW Paints, SE TransStadia Pvt. Ltd., Tata Trusts, ASSOCHAM India, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and actors Shilpa Shetty and Milind Soman will also be involved.

Last year, then sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore had also floated a fitness campaign called #HumFitTohIndiaFit. He had posted a video on Twitter doing 10 push-ups while encouraging sports personalities and people to share pictures and videos on the site to show how they kept themselves fit.