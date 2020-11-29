National

PM Modi to interact with three teams involved in developing COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed during a visit to the Bharat Biotech facility to review the development of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Saturday on November 28, 2020. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
PTI New Delhi 29 November 2020 19:50 IST
Updated: 29 November 2020 19:50 IST

The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet on Sunday that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.

“Tomorrow, on 30th November, 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s,” it said. Mr. Modi had on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

