HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to interact with India's Asian Games contingent on Tuesday

PM Modi will interact with the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games 2022 at around 4:30 pm on October 10, 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi.

October 10, 2023 04:01 am | Updated 04:01 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with and address India's Asian Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Tuesday, his office said.

Indian athletes bagged 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou over the last fortnight, surpassing their previous best of 70 at the 2018 Jakarta edition.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with and address the contingent of Indian athletes who participated in the Asian Games 2022 at around 4:30 pm on October 10, 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Also read | Asian Games 2023 | India medal tally and full list of winners

The programme is an endeavour by the prime minister to congratulate the athletes for their outstanding achievement at the Asian Games and to motivate them for future competitions, it said.

India's total of 107 medals includes 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

Tuesday's programme will be attended by the athletes of India's Asian Games contingent, their coaches, officials from the Indian Olympic Association, representatives of National Sports Federations and officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Summer Asian Games / sports awards

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.