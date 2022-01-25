National

PM Modi to interact with BJP workers today

A BJP worker carries a boy wearing a Modi mask at a rally in Bengaluru. File photo   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from across the country via NaMo app on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The interaction comes in the run-up to the assembly polls in five States, including UttarPradesh, with the Election Commission not allowing physical rallies by political parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Please do join. Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will interact with BJP Karyakartas from all over the country on Namo App (audio) at 11 AM tomorrow," the office of BJP president J.P. Nadda tweeted on Monday.


