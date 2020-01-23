National

PM Modi to interact with award-winning children on January 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

The winners of 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' award are from various States and Union Territories, including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar’ on January 24, an official statement said. PM Modi will also interact with over 1,730 tribal artistes, NCC cadets, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and tableaux artistes, who would participate in the Republic Day parade, in a “At Home” event, it added.

The children are winners in the fields of arts & culture, innovation, scholastic, social service, sports and bravery.

“The government of India acknowledges children as one of the most important partners in nation-building. Their hopes and aspirations are to be acknowledged and their achievements rewarded. Although every child is precious and his or her achievements have to be appreciated, there are some whose achievements will serve as an inspiration to many others,” the statement said.

The government gives these awards every year to recognise exceptional achievements of children in various fields. President Ram Nath Kovind had on Wednesday presented the award.

