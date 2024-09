PM Modi to inaugurate Pune Metro virtually on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Metro line between Shivajinagar District Court and Swargate in Pune on September 29 (Sunday), local MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said.

Besides inaugurating the corridor, PM Modi will also lay the foundation of the Swargate-Katraj Metro stretch on Sunday (September 29, 2024), said the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation.

PM Modi’s visit to Pune on Thursday was cancelled due to heavy rains in the city. He was to flag off the Metro corridor and launch development projects of ₹22,600 crore, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

“Hon. PM Shri. Narendra Modi ji will be inaugurating the Shivajinagar District Court-Swargate stretch of Pune Metro and laying the foundation stone of Swargate-Katraj stretch virtually, on 29th September,” said Mohol on X.

Preparations had been made at the SP College ground in Pune for the PM’s visit but heavy downpours disrupted it.

Hours after the PM’s Pune visit was cancelled on Thursday, NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule had suggested that Modi should go for the online inauguration of the Metro line, saying he has inaugurated the “same” project five times in the past.

However, her colleague and Pune NCP (SP) chief Prashant Jagtap had struck a belligerent note, warning that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders would open the Civil Court-Swargate Metro line for the public on Friday (September 27) if the government failed to do so.

Mr. Jagtap claimed that the Metro route was kept shut despite being ready only because the government was waiting for the PM to inaugurate it.

