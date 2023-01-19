ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai metro rail lines 2A and 7 today

January 19, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - MUMBAI

The rail lines are worth ₹12,600 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Mumbai metro line 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West D. N. Nagar) and line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East), worth ₹12,600 crore on Thursday.

During his visit to Mumbai, ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stones for various projects worth more than ₹38,000 crore.

According to officials, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project, and the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a function to be held on the MMRDA Grounds, in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

The sewage treatment plants will be built at a cost of around ₹17,200 crore. The road concretisation project will be worth ₹6,100 crore for around 400 km of roads in the State capital, apart from MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1), which will facilitate ease of travel.

3 hospitals to come up

Officials said that the Prime Minister will also open 20 “Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana” clinics, and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals— a 360-bed Bhandup multi-speciality municipal hospital, a 306-bed hospital in Goregaon (West), and a 152-bed maternity home in Oshiwara.

Further, the Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of more than one lakh beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi Yojana.

