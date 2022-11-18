November 18, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated November 19, 2022 12:04 am IST - Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi on Saturday. The 30-day event aimed at rediscovering centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between the country’s north and south will give a glimpse of the Dravidian culture and the cuisine and music of Tamil Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh.

After the inauguration, around 2,500 to 3,000 people from Tamil Nadu are expected to reach Varanasi in 12 different groups. During their eight-day itinerary, including two days of travel from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi, each group will stay in Varanasi for two days and visit Hanuman Ghat, which is famous for Ganga Snan; Subrahmanya Bharti’s residence; Kashi Vishwanath Temple; Sarnath Archaeological site and museum; Ganga Aarti; and also take a boat tour of the 84 ghats. A trip to Prayagraj and Ayodhya is also proposed.

The stays of the groups in Varanasi have been scheduled. The group of students will stay on November 19 and 20, the handicraftsmen’s group on 22nd and 23rd, the litterateurs on 23rd and 24th, people associated with spirituality on 26th and 27th, businessmen on November 30 and December 1, those associated with the field of education on December 2 and 3, those associated with heritage on 4th and 5th, new entrepreneurs on 7th and 8th, and professionals on 8th and 9th.

Besides, a team of temple priests and mahants will join the Kashi Tamil Samagam on December 10 and 11, and will be followed by rural farmers on December 13 and 14 and cultural workers on 15th and 16th. On their second day of the tour, these sub-groups will have theme-related programmes for three hours, of which seven programmes will be organised at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), two at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and three at Trade Facilitation Centre.

Apart from this, 75 stalls showcasing the cultural diversity of Tamil Nadu are being put out at the Amphitheatre ground at BHU. The stalls will display the products, handicrafts and handlooms of Tamil Nadu. An exhibition depicting the struggle of freedom fighters will also be organised.

As many as 51 cultural programmes will be held during the 30-day Kashi Tamil Samagam. Programmes showcasing the culture of Tamil Nadu will include a Bharatanatyam performance by artsite Meenakshi Chittaranjan, performances on folk music of Tamil Nadu, and Irula and other tribal dances, and Villupattu – an ancient form of musical storytelling.