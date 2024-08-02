ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to inaugurate International Conference of Agricultural Economists on August 3

Published - August 02, 2024 01:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The conference will witness participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries.

PTI

A Food processing unit at Agriculture College and Research Institute premises in Madurai. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) here on Saturday, August 3, 2024, an event which is being held in India after 65 years, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read:Budget 2024: Agriculture gets higher allocation; fertilizer, food subsidies slashed, farmers express concern

The theme of the six-day triennial conference, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, is Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems.

The conference will witness participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

It aims to tackle the pressing need for sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts, the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also read:Research paper warns against nationwide switch to natural farming without proper studies

The conference will highlight India's proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the nation's advancements in agricultural research and policy.

"The ICAE 2024 will serve as a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with global peers. It aims to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policy making on both national and global scales, and showcase India's agricultural progress, including advancements in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems," it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US