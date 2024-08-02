PM Modi to inaugurate International Conference of Agricultural Economists on August 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) here on Saturday, August 3, 2024, an event which is being held in India after 65 years, an official statement said.

The theme of the six-day triennial conference, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, is Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems.

The conference will witness participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries.

It aims to tackle the pressing need for sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts, the statement said.

The conference will highlight India's proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the nation's advancements in agricultural research and policy.

"The ICAE 2024 will serve as a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with global peers. It aims to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policy making on both national and global scales, and showcase India's agricultural progress, including advancements in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems," it said.

