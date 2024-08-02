GIFT a SubscriptionGift

PM Modi to inaugurate International Conference of Agricultural Economists on August 3

The conference will witness participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries.

Published - August 02, 2024 01:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A Food processing unit at Agriculture College and Research Institute premises in Madurai. File photo used for representational purpose only.

A Food processing unit at Agriculture College and Research Institute premises in Madurai. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 32nd International Conference of Agricultural Economists (ICAE) here on Saturday, August 3, 2024, an event which is being held in India after 65 years, an official statement said.

Also read:Budget 2024: Agriculture gets higher allocation; fertilizer, food subsidies slashed, farmers express concern

The theme of the six-day triennial conference, organised by the International Association of Agricultural Economists, is Transformation Towards Sustainable Agri-Food Systems.

The conference will witness participation of around 1,000 delegates from around 75 countries.

It aims to tackle the pressing need for sustainable agriculture in the face of global challenges such as climate change, natural resource degradation, rising production costs and conflicts, the statement said.

Also read:Research paper warns against nationwide switch to natural farming without proper studies

The conference will highlight India's proactive approach to global agricultural challenges and showcase the nation's advancements in agricultural research and policy.

"The ICAE 2024 will serve as a platform for young researchers and leading professionals to present their work and network with global peers. It aims to strengthen partnerships between research institutes and universities, influence policy making on both national and global scales, and showcase India's agricultural progress, including advancements in digital agriculture and sustainable agri-food systems," it said.

