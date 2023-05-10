ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to inaugurate 3-day International Museum Expo in Delhi on May 18

May 10, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

The event will be held at Pragati Maidan as part of the second phase of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

PTI

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day international tourism exposition in Delhi on May 18 during which a host of cultural activities will be organised, Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on May 10.

The event will be held from May 18-20 and will also commemorate the International Museum Day that falls on May 18.

It will be held at Pragati Maidan as part of the second phase of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mr. Reddy said.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate the International Museum Expo on May 18, he added.

