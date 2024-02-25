PM Modi to inaugurate 2,000 rail infra projects worth ₹41,000 crore

February 25, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones for, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation around 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth more than ₹41,000 crore on February 26 via video conferencing.

Mr. Modi will virtually lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations, spread across 27 States and Union Territories, will be redeveloped at a cost of over ₹19,000 crore, a Union Railway Ministry spokesperson said.

These stations will act as ‘City Centres’, integrating different sections of a city. They will have modern passenger amenities such as roof plazas, landscaping, inter modal connectivity, improved modern façades, kids play areas, kiosks, and food courts. They will be redeveloped to be environment-friendly and accessible to people with disabilities. The redesign of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage, and architecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modernised station

For instance, Mr. Modi will inaugurate the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at a total cost of around ₹385 crore. To cater to the expected future increase in passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like an air concourse, congestion-free circulation, food courts, and ample parking space in an upper and lower basement.

The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stones for, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation 1,500 road overbridges and underpasses. Spread across 24 States and Union Territories, the total cost of these projects is around ₹21,520 crore. These projects are expected to reduce congestion, enhance safety and connectivity, and improve the capacity and efficiency of rail travel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.