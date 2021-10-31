PM Modi to hold meeting with district magistrates on November 3 to address low Covid vaccination coverage

The meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the PMO said on Sunday.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine, it said.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya among other States, and chief ministers of these States will also attend the meeting.

Mr Modi will be holding the meeting immediately on his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings, the PMO noted.