National

PM Modi to hold meeting with district magistrates on November 3 to address low COVID-19 vaccination coverage

Representational image   | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the PMO said on Sunday.

The meeting will include districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine, it said.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya among other States, and chief ministers of these States will also attend the meeting.

Mr Modi will be holding the meeting immediately on his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings, the PMO noted.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2021 11:36:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-to-hold-meeting-with-district-magistrates-on-november-3-to-address-low-covid-19-vaccination-coverage/article37265048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY