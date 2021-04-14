PM meets Education Minister on demand to cancel CBSE exams

New Delhi

14 April 2021 12:22 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to discuss the demands to cancel or postpone school board examinations amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, according to a senior Ministry official in the meeting. The Education Secretary and officials of the Central Board of Secondary Education are also present in the meeting.

CBSE’s Class 10 and 12 examinations are scheduled to begin on May 4, which is already later than the usual date due to COVID disruptions to the 2020-21 academic calendar.

With COVID cases increasing at the rate of more than 1.5 lakh new infections a day, a section of students and parents and non-BJP politicians have been demanding cancellation.

Advertising

Advertising

A Change.org petition for cancellation has garnered more than four lakh tweets, while a hashtag urging cancellation has been trending on Twitter.

At least four State education boards whose exams were scheduled for April have already postponed their dates. In Delhi, where all government schools belong to the CBSE and where COVID cases have consistently breached the 10,000 new daily infections mark, the Chief Minister has appealed to the Centre to cancel examinations.