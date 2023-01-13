PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam on January 15th via video conferencing

January 13, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam, on 15th January via video conferencing.

“The train will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu speaking States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 k.m.,” the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) said in a press release.

“It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana,” the PMO said.

This will be South India’s second Vande Bharat Express train after the one between Chennai and Mysore. The first Vande Bharat train was launched on February 15, 2019, between New Delhi and Varanasi, and the seventh train in December last year.