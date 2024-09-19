PM Modi to e-auction his mementos, gifts

Every year the gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from public programmes, are put for auction which is conducted online and is open to the public at large. One of the attractions of this auction is the sports item that were gifted to Mr. Modi by athletes who participated in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games, 2024.

A signed white cap presented to Mr. Modi by Sharad Kumar, silver medallist, in Paralympic Games, 2024, sports shoes of Paralympic Medalists Ajeet Singh, Simran Sharma, and Nishad Kumar, and boxing gloves of Lovlina Borgohain will also be part of the auction.

The sixth e-auction started on September 17 and will run till October 2. Just like the previous editions, the proceeds from this auction will go to the ‘Namami Gange’ programme, a flagship programme of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry that involves cleaning the Ganga and its tributaries.

Mr. Modi invited public participation in the e-action. Through a post in his social media account on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, Mr. Modi said, “Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I’m delighted to share that this year’s auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!”

The items include traditional arts and crafts, Indigenous handicrafts, vibrant paintings, traditional angavastrams, shawls, and headgear. There is also a special collection of religious items such as temple models as well as statues of Hindu deities. Also included are distinguished works of art such as Pichwai paintings. The collection also includes Gond art and Madhubani art pieces.

People can participate in the bidding by logging in to https://pmmementos.gov.in/

