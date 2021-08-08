For India's Presidency in UNSC, a lesson from its Presidency in 1950-51

New Delhi

The meeting is expected to be attended by several heads of state and government of member states of the UNSC

On August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the first Indian PM to preside over the UN Security Council (UNSC) during an open debate. The current stint is the eighth time that India has held the Presidency of the top UN body. The last time India held the position a decade ago during 2011-12. Similar stints were served during 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-'85 and 1991-92. Yet out of all the tenures, it is the first in 1950-51 that left lasting lessons about how difficult international affairs can be at the level of the chair of the President of the UNSC.

Almost all the UNSC Presidencyship of India had come at crucial junctures in world history where India's role added to resolving the crises on the table. But it was in 1950-51 that the issue of Kashmir took a critical turn at the Security Council which took the Indian delegation by surprise. India was still struggling with the initial phase of freedom and the Kashmir issue had opened up almost immediately with the war of 1947-48. The issue arrived at the U.N. on January 1, 1948 as India urged the UNSC to discuss the battle that began with invasion of tribal irregulars from Pakistan. The Indian submission marked the origin of the “Jammu and Kashmir Question” at the UNSC. The title of the dispute was changed on January 22, 1948 to “The India-Pakistan Question”.

As India tried to find its diplomatic position on a tricky domestic situation for which it had sought a discussion at the global platform, the post-colonial sentiments were unfolding at the Commonwealth that created temporary negative trends with relation with the United Kingdom, the most powerful past colonial power of South Asia. Pakistan under Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan wanted to raise the issue during the 1951, Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting. The Commonwealth was in its early phase and ties between UK and India was yet to be smoothened fully. Through a series of exchanges India refused to allow the discussion on the Kashmir issue at the Commonwealth meeting. The issue however came up “informally” among the Prime Ministers of India, U.K., Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. India avoided a humiliation. But worse was in store at the UNSC.

The period from 1948-1951 was heated as far as the Kashmir issue was concerned as there was little flexibility on display by either India, Pakistan as the U.N. involvement through the first UN Representative Owen Dixon failed to resolve the situation. This was also the period of the Korean war in which India began to play a role as the President of the UNSC that it assumed in 1950. The principled position on the Korean crisis however sat uncomfortably with the dispute in which India obviously had an upper hand with the accession of the erstwhile princely kingdom of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Pakistan's invasion. This phase also coincided with India's hesitation with joining the western block in the Cold War. In this backdrop, on March 30, 1951, the UNSC took up an Anglo-American resolution on Kashmir and laid out a process of continuation that would give the Kashmir issue a long shelf life at the UNSC where it was formally taken up last time in 1971 before the August 2019 discussion on the issue by China in the backdrop of India's abrogation of Article 370 by the Government of Prime Minister Modi.

What was particularly embarrassing about the 1951 resolution was that the Kashmir issue concerned the President of the UNSC - India and yet neither the U.S. nor the U.K. hestitated from going ahead with it. The Resolution 91 decided to replace the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) with UNMOGIP (UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan). It also decided to appoint a UN Representative for India and Pakistan in continuation of the role of Sir Owen Dixon. The second decision almost institutionalised the Kashmir issue in the UN that amounted to the creation of the “third party” that India opposed. The context for the humiliation that India faced remains varied — from Cold War arm twisting to containing India's global stature. However, it had an effect on the evolving diplomatic relationships of India.

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who was cautious with the Cold War block politics would then go on to form the Non Alignment block joining hands with Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt. Though Mr Nehru maintained warm relation with both the US and the UK, India's tough position on third world issues was on display with Egypt clashed with UK, France and Israel in 1956 in the Suez Crisis. In response to Anglo-French-Israeli aggression, the Indian leader threatened to withdraw India from the Commonwealth. The position of the President of the UNSC is therefore a responsibility that also creates vulnerabilities for the office bearer. The current Presidency too has come at a time when the UNSC is dealing with issues like Afghanistan and Myanmar where the big power rivalry is intense.

Lot depends on how deftly India conducts its role through these compelling issues. A big messaging may take place on August 9 itself when PM Modi will preside the open debate on maritime security mainly because the date also coincides with the historic Quit India movement and the upcoming 75th anniversary of Indian Independence on August 15. The list of participants in the discussion will be keenly watched. Among the P-5 members, Russia has declared that President Putin will participate in the meeting. Similar high level participation from other member countries will be interpreted as a sign of consensus support to the Indian role in the UNSC.