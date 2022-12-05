  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022December 5: Round of 16 matches in Qatar today

PM Modi to chair 'second national conference of chief secretaries' next month

December 05, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'second national conference of chief secretaries' in the national capital next month, a senior government official said.

The second national conference of chief secretaries will be held in Delhi in January and it will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and the state governments, the official told PTI.

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from the States and Union Territories as well as the Union ministries are likely to attend the conference.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023.

An e-mail sent to the official spokesperson of NITI Aayog seeking comments remained unanswered.

In June this year, Mr. Modi chaired the first three-day national conference of chief secretaries at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. 

