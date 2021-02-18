PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on February 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on February 20 where issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and human resource development will be discussed, according to an official statement.
The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories (UTs), several union ministers and senior government officials. The sixth meeting of the Governing Council will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a U.T., the statement said.
This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join, it added.
Prime Minister Modi is the Chairman of Niti Aayog. The council will deliberate on issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition, the statement said.
The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council; union ministers; vice chairman, members and CEO of Niti Aayog; and other senior officials of Government of India. The Governing Council meets regularly and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015.
However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Governing Council did not meet last year.
