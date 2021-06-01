PM Modi to chair meeting on CBSE Class 12 exams today

About 14 lakh students have registered to write the examination this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Tuesday evening regarding the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 12 examinations, according to government sources. He will be briefed on all possible options, following discussions with all States and other stakeholders, sources said.

The examinations, originally scheduled to be held in May, were postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Education Ministry saying it would review the situation on June 1. On Monday, the Centre told the Supreme Court it would announce a decision by Thursday. About 14 lakh students have registered to write the examination this year.

Ahead of the PM’s meeting, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has been hospitalised with post-COVID complications, and may not be able to attend.

At a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by State Education Ministers on May 23, CBSE officials had presented two options. Most States, as well as the Union Education Ministry, were in favour of considering a proposal to conduct a shorter version of the examinations, according to Ministry officials.

Under this proposal, exams will only be conducted in 19 major subjects. Students will be allowed to write the exams in their own schools. Unlike the usual three-hour long papers, a shorter 90 minute question paper with multiple choice and short answer questions will be used. The examination may be conducted twice so that areas and students affected by COVID will not be excluded.

A majority of State governments favoured this option, although a few preferred the regular three hour examination at notified centres. Delhi and Maharashtra both expressed the opinion that examinations should not be held until students and teachers can be vaccinated, and instead suggested that grading be done using scores from past examinations and tests instead. A large section of students and parents have also demanded that examinations be cancelled in view of health concerns, with some taking their demand to court as well.

“Children and parents are very worried about the 12th examination. They say that without vaccination, 12th examination should not be held,” said a tweet from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday afternoon. “I appeal to the central government that the 12th examination should be canceled. They should be assessed on the basis of past performance,” he added.

Last year, when board examinations were interrupted by COVID, resulting in the cancellation of some papers, CBSE had used an alternative assessment method to assign grades in those subjects by using scores from the completed papers. On Monday, the SC said that if the Centre was departing from last year’s policy, it must give a “good reason” for doing so.

During last week’s meeting with State ministers, Mr. Nishank had emphasised “the importance of the Class 12 board exams and the All India Entrance exams in shaping the future and defining the careers of students”, but had also made it clear that their health and safety were the highest priority of the government.