Ladakh: PM Modi reaches Kargil to celebrate Deepavali with soldiers

Since coming to power in 2014, the Prime Minister has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Deepavali

ANI Kargil (Ladakh)
October 24, 2022 11:26 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to celebrate Diwali festival with Indian Army personnel, in Kargil district, on October 24. | Photo Credit: PTI

Continuing with his annual tradition of celebrating Deepavali with soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 24 arrived in Kargil.

The PMO said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers.”

Since coming to power in 2014, PM Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali. Last year, PM Modi celebrated Deepavali with soldiers in Nowshera, Jammu. He had lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the suraksha kawach (armour) of the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kargil to celebrate Diwali. | Photo Credit: PTI

In 2020, PM Modi while celebrating Deepavali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan had said that as long as the Indian soldiers are present, this country's Deepavali celebrations would continue in full swing and be luminescent.

In 2019, he celebrated Deepavali with soldiers in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. He had exchanged Deepavali greetings with the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at Pathankot Air Force Station.

In 2018, PM Modi had celebrated Deepavali with jawans of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), at Harsil in Uttarakhand. Following that he had offered prayers at the Kedarnath shrine.

In 2017, he celebrated the festival with army soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora District.

In 2016, the PM went to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the festival with ITBP personnel at an outpost. He visited the Punjab border to celebrate Deepavali with soldiers in 2015. In 2014, PM Modi spent Deepavali in Siachen with soldiers.

