PM Modi to attend International Abhidhamma Divas celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend an event here on Thursday (October 17, 2024) to mark Abhidhamma Divas during which he will also share his insights on the importance of the Pali language, the Culture Ministry said.

Mr. Modi will speak on the government's ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Buddha Dhamma, the Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet on October 3 approved to conferring the status of a Classical Language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will participate in the celebration of International Abhidhamma Divas and recognition of Pali as a classical language on 17 October at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi and will also address the gathering at the occasion," the PIB Culture said on X.

The recent recognition of Pali as a classical language, along with four other languages, enhances the significance of this year's Abhidhamma Divas celebrations as Buddha's teachings on Abhidhamma are originally available in Pali language, it said.

"Abhidhamma Divas commemorates the descent of Lord Buddha from the celestial realm of the thirty-three divine beings (Tavatimsa-devaloka) to Sankassiya, known today as Sankisa Basantapur in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh," it said.

The significance of this location is underscored by the presence of the Asokan Elephant Pillar, an enduring marker of this historic event.

"According to Pali texts, Buddha preached the Abhidhamma first to the gods of the Tavatimsa heaven, who were headed by his mother. After having returned to earth again, he conveyed the message to his disciple Sariputta. This auspicious day coincides with the end of the (first) rainy retreat and the Pavarana festival," the ministry said.

The celebrations will be hosted by the Ministry of Culture in association with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest.

A special address will be delivered by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju will also be present on the occasion, the ministry said.

The event will feature a special talk on the "Significance of Pali as India's Classical Language" and Dhammasagani Matika Path (Pali Chanting) by venerable monks.

As part of the technical session, there would be Dhamma teachings by Most Ven. Panyarakkhita, Chairman, Mahabodhi Maitri Mahamandal, Arunachal Pradesh. Two academic sessions, during the day, will include distinguished scholars presenting insightful papers on the themes of 'The Significance of Abhidhamma in 21st Century' and 'Origin of Pali language and its Role in Contemporary Times', it added.

The International Abhidhamma Divas is expected to draw nearly 1,000 delegates. Additionally, ambassadors and high commissioners from more than 10 countries will be attending the event, the ministry said.

“Renowned academicians and monks from countries will participate, alongside a significant number of young experts on Buddha Dhamma from various universities across India, emphasising the growing engagement of younger generations in these teachings,” it said.

