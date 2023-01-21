PM Modi to attend ceremony to name 21 Andaman and Nicobar islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

January 21, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a ceremony to name 21 largest unnamed islands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees via video conferencing on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23.

January 23 is observed as 'Parakram Diwas'.

According to a statement, Mr. Modi will also unveil a model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be built on the island named after him.

Keeping in mind the historical significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and to honour Netaji's memory, Ross Island was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by PM Modi during his visit to the Island in 2018.

Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep respectively.

It was decided that the unnamed islands will be named after Major Somnath Sharma, Subedar and Honorary Captain Karam Singh, Second Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane, Nayak Jadunath Singh, Company Havildar Major Piru Singh, Capt GS Salaria, Lieutenant Colonel Dhan Singh Thapa, Subedar Joginder Singh, Major Shaitan Singh, Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid and Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore.

The other Param Vir Chakra awardees after whom islands are being named are Lance Naik Albert Ekka, Major Hoshiar Singh, Second Lt. Arun Khetrapal, Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran, Naib Subedar Bana Singh, Captain Vikram Batra, Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, and Subedar Major (retd) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.

The Prime Minister's Office said giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country has always been accorded the highest priority by the prime minister.

Going ahead with this spirit, it was decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. The largest unnamed island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on, it said.

This step will be an everlasting tribute to the country's heroes, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, it added.

