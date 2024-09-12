ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to attend Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:22 am IST - New Delhi

The two-day conference, which started on Septeber 11, brings together transport and aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from across the Asia Pacific region

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in the National Capital on Thursday (September 12, 2024) where he will proclaim the adoption of a roadmap to elevate the region's aviation sector.

The two-day conference, which started on Wednesday, brings together transport and aviation ministers, regulatory bodies, and industry experts from across the Asia Pacific region.

It focuses on addressing key challenges such as infrastructure development, sustainability, and workforce development, while fostering greater collaboration between the public and private sectors.

PM Modi will attend the conference on Thursday and also "proclaim adoption of the Delhi Declaration, boosting aviation safety, security and sustainability in the Asia Pacific region", the Prime Minister's Office said in a release.

The conference and the adoption of the Delhi Declaration will represent a significant step forward in advancing safety, security, and sustainability in the Asia Pacific civil aviation sector and highlights the spirit of cooperation that exists among the countries of the region, it said.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and domestic air traffic has been growing significantly in recent times.

