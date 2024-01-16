PM Modi to arrive in Kochi on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Kerala

January 16, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - KOCHI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 afternoon as part of his two-day visit to Kerala.

Mr. Modi, who will arrive at the Cochin International Airport Limited at 5 p.m. will participate in a roadshow in the evening in the city.

The roadshow, which will cover a distance of 1.3 km, will begin at the Ernakulam Maharaja’s College ground and conclude at the Government Guest House. The police have put up iron barricades along the route of the roadshow as hundreds of party workers are expected to arrive in the city to take part in the event. The BJP State leadership is working overtime to bring workers to the city to participate in the event led by the Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi, who will be staying at a hotel in Willingdon Island on Tuesday, will leave for Guruvayur in a helicopter on Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister, who will spend some time at the temple, will attend the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Suresh Gopi, a former BJP MP and actor, on the temple premises on Wednesday morning. Later, he will leave for the Sri Rama temple at Thriprayar. He is expected to visit the temple at 10.30 a.m. on the day.

The Prime Minister will return to Kochi by 12 noon and arrive at Willingdon Island to inaugurate the Dry Dock and ship repair facility of the Cochin Shipyard Limited. He will also inaugurate the LPG Import terminal of the Indian Oil Corporation.

Later, he will address a meeting of the BJP leaders at Marine Drive at 1 p.m. The Prime Minister will return to New Delhi after the meeting.

The State police have tightened security measures in the city in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. Traffic diversions and restrictions on parking vehicles have been imposed in view of Mr. Modi’s visit.

