PM Modi to arrive in Kochi today on a two-day visit

January 16, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - KOCHI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Kochi on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 afternoon as part of his two-day visit to the State.

Mr. Modi, who will arrive at the Cochin International Airport Limited at 5 p.m. will participate in a road show in the evening in the city.

Also read: At Thrissur conference PM says women’s empowerment has Modi’s guarantee

The roadshow, which will cover a distance of 1.3km, will begin at Ernakulam Maharajas College ground and conclude at the Government Guest house. Police have put up iron barricades along the route of the roadshow as hundreds of party workers are expected to arrive in the city to take part in the event. The BJP State leadership is working overtime to bring workers to the city to participate in the event led by the Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi, who will be staying at a hotel in Willingdon Island on Tuesday, will leave for Guruvayur in a helicopter on Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister, who will spend some time in the temple, will attend the marriage ceremony of the daughter of Suresh Gopi, a former BJP MP and actor, at the temple premises on Wednesday at 8.45 a.m. Later, he will leave for Sri Rama temple at Thriprayar. He is expected to visit the temple at 10.30 a.m. on the day.

The Prime Minister will return to Kochi by 12 noon and arrive at Willingdon Island to inaugurate the Dry Dock and ship repair facility of the Cochin Shipyard Limited. He will also inaugurate the LPG Import terminal of the Indian Oil Corporation.

Later, he will address a meeting of the BJP leaders at Marine Drive at 1 p.m. The Prime Minister will return to New Delhi after the meeting.

The State police have tightened the security measures in the city in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. Traffic diversions and restrictions on parking vehicles have been imposed following the visit of Mr. Modi.