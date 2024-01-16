GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi to arrive in Kochi today on a two-day visit

PM Modi’s packed schedule includes launching of ship repair facility of the Cochin Shipyard Limited, a roadshow and a marriage ceremony of the daughter of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi in Guruvayur.

January 16, 2024 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to supporters during a roadshow in Thrissur recently. BJP state President K. Surendran, former MP Suresh Gopi and Kerala Mahila Morcha President Nivedhita Subramanyan are also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving to supporters during a roadshow in Thrissur recently. BJP state President K. Surendran, former MP Suresh Gopi and Kerala Mahila Morcha President Nivedhita Subramanyan are also seen. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Kochi on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 afternoon as part of his two-day visit to the State.

Mr. Modi, who will arrive at the Cochin International Airport Limited at 5 p.m. will participate in a road show in the evening in the city.

Also read: At Thrissur conference PM says women’s empowerment has Modi’s guarantee

The roadshow, which will cover a distance of 1.3km, will begin at Ernakulam Maharajas College ground and conclude at the Government Guest house. Police have put up iron barricades along the route of the roadshow as hundreds of party workers are expected to arrive in the city to take part in the event. The BJP State leadership is working overtime to bring workers to the city to participate in the event led by the Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi, who will be staying at a hotel in Willingdon Island on Tuesday, will leave for Guruvayur in a helicopter on Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister, who will spend some time in the temple, will attend the marriage ceremony of the daughter of Suresh Gopi, a former BJP MP and actor, at the temple premises on Wednesday at 8.45 a.m. Later, he will leave for Sri Rama temple at Thriprayar. He is expected to visit the temple at 10.30 a.m. on the day.

The Prime Minister will return to Kochi by 12 noon and arrive at Willingdon Island to inaugurate the Dry Dock and ship repair facility of the Cochin Shipyard Limited. He will also inaugurate the LPG Import terminal of the Indian Oil Corporation.

Later, he will address a meeting of the BJP leaders at Marine Drive at 1 p.m. The Prime Minister will return to New Delhi after the meeting.

The State police have tightened the security measures in the city in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. Traffic diversions and restrictions on parking vehicles have been imposed following the visit of Mr. Modi.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / public works & infrastructure / government

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.