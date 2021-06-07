PM Modi to address the nation at 5 p.m. today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: YouTube/Bharatiya Janata Party

07 June 2021 13:44 IST

Prime Minister's Office announces about PM Modi's address in a tweet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 p.m., the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced in a tweet on June 7.

Mr. Modi’s address comes in the wake of the second COVID-19 wave that peaked in April-May.

Advertising

Advertising

India reported 1,00,636 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

Also read: Coronavirus updates — June 7, 2021

Even as the COVID situation has relatively improved in most of the northern and western States, southern and eastern parts of the country are still reporting a high number of cases.