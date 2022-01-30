PM Modi to address National Commission for Women’s foundation day programme

New Delhi

30 January 2022 16:45 IST

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on January 31 via videoconferencing, his office said.

The State commissions for women, the departments for women and child development in the State Governments, university and college teaching faculty, students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be part of the event, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on January 30.

Mr. Modi will address the 30th NCW Foundation Day programme at 4:30 p.m. on January 31 via videoconferencing, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

The theme of the programme is “She The Change Maker”, aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.