PM Modi to address meeting of State Home Ministers, DGPs

Participants will deliberate on issues like modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management

PTI New Delhi
October 26, 2022 11:22 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers and DGPs of States on Friday via video conferencing.

The PMO said the event is being held at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28. Home secretaries of States and director generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend it.

The Prime Minister's Office said the exercise is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters in accordance with the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) announced by Mr. Modi in his Independence Day speech. 

The 'shivir' in the spirit of cooperative federalism will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at Centre and State levels, it added.

Participants will deliberate on issues like modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety and drug trafficking among other issues.

The five pledges listed by Mr. Modi were working to have a developed India by 2047, erasing all traces of servitude, developing pride in India's legacy, keeping unity and fulfilling one's duties.

