PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver key note address to the third leadership summit of U.S. India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday, organisers announced on Tuesday.
“We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of U.S.-India relations in the current challenging environment, USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said.
“It is a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically. Aggressive and assertive China provides further opportunity for both nations to collaborate and ensure international rule of law prevails,” he said after USISPF announced Modi’s address to the summit.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence had a fire side on Monday, the first day of the week-long summit titled “US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges“.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also participated in the discussion on Monday. Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also addressed the summit on Tuesday.
Being attended by top corporate leaders, government officials and leaders, the summit highlights areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India’s position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology.
