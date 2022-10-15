PM Modi to address conference of law ministers, secretaries on Saturday

Law ministers and secretaries from states and Union territories will attend the event

PTI New Delhi
October 15, 2022 01:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries via a video message on Saturday.

The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice in Gujarat, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding that its objective is to provide a common forum for policymakers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system. States and Union territories will be able to share their best practices, exchange new ideas and improve their mutual cooperation through the conference.

The statement said the conference will witness discussions on topics like alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice, upgrading the overall legal infrastructure, removing obsolete laws, improving access to justice, reducing the pendency of cases, and ensuring speedy disposal, bringing uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better Centre-state coordination and strengthening the state legal systems, among others.

