PM Modi to address 1st Audit Diwas on November 16

New Delhi

15 November 2021 17:37 IST

Audit Diwas is being celebrated to mark the historic origin of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to the governance, transparency and accountability over the past several years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on Tuesday to mark the first Audit Diwas at the CAG office.

He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion, an official release said on Monday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India will also be present on the occasion.