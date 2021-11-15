National

PM Modi to address 1st Audit Diwas on November 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event on Tuesday to mark the first Audit Diwas at the CAG office.

He will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion, an official release said on Monday.

Audit Diwas is being celebrated to mark the historic origin of the institution of CAG and the contribution it has made to the governance, transparency and accountability over the past several years.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India will also be present on the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 5:38:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-to-address-1st-audit-diwas-on-november-16/article37501665.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY