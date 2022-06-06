PM Modi stresses need to make Indian banks, currency important part of international trade, supply chain

Inaugurating the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of domestic banks and currency for India’s role in the international trade and supply chain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during the inauguration of ‘iconic week celebration’ under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, of the Ministry of Finance, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Inaugurating the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of domestic banks and currency for India’s role in the international trade and supply chain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the need to make India's banks and currency an important part of the international trade and supply chain.

Inaugurating the ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ by the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), Modi said India has developed various financial inclusion platforms and there is a need to create awareness about them for their optimum utilisation. “There should be an effort to extend these financial inclusion solutions globally.”

Mr. Modi also launched the ‘Jan Samarth portal’, a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes, to ensure ease in credit availability to youth, entrepreneurs and farmers. “The Jan Samarth portal will be an ‘end-to-end delivery platform’, and more people will come forward to avail loans.” he said.

Mr. Modi said people-centric governance and continuous effort toward good governance have been the hallmark of the government in the past 8 years, and exhorted financial institutions to continuously encourage good financial and corporate governance practices.

He also said that permanent dwelling, electricity, gas, water and free treatment have given the poor the respect they deserve.