PM Modi speech to IPS probationers | Highlights

PM Narendra Modi interacted with Indian Police Service (IPS) Probationers via videoconference on Friday.

Chennai girl leads Dikshant Parade; PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers

Highlights of his interaction

In the past I was fortunate to invite the probationers to my house in Delhi, but due to COVID-19, I have to let go of this opportunity. I am sure I will be able to meet you while in service. I want to hear the probationers.

Well being of cadre is important. Stress, workload and pressure due to work, everyone has it- farmers also suffers if it has rained more,. It is not something that cannot be managed. By scientific measures you can manage things. Your field always throws unexpected things. That is why regular training is required.

When you work in the field, then in your area there must be people who would talk on such issues. Invite teachers or experts once a month…I always tell people suffering from stress that yoga and pranayama , if you do it from heart, you will not feel the stress, however much the work load. You will always be smiling.

PM Modi spoke to a Tamil Nadu cadre officer Kiran Shruti who mentioned how State police has measures for addressing the mental health of police officers

COVID is a huge challenge. Once Police meant danda (stick) and tu tu main main (confrontation), police meant zulm (atrocity), it had by and large become their image. That doesn’t mean police did not do humane work, but its collective impact never came to the fore.

During Corona, in every corner of country, Khaki (uniformed) were helping patients, serving food…country witnessed it. The humane face of khaki is instilled in people’s mind. I would like that all good work done by police should be documented. All future generations should know that humane behavior is powerful. One should be proud of khaki not arrogant.

