PM Modi speaks with Saudi Crown Prince, thanks him for support during evacuation of Indians from Sudan

June 09, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 8 spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and thanked him for his country's "excellent support" during the evacuation of Indians from Sudan in April, while also conveying best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

During the telephonic conversation, the leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his full support to India's initiatives as part of its ongoing G-20 Presidency and said he looked forward to his visit to India, the statement said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, it said.

India had set up a transit facility at Jeddah in April to evacuate Indians from strife-torn Sudan. Under its evacuation mission 'Operation Kaveri', India took the evacuees from Sudan to Jeddah, from where they returned home.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT