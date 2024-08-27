ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi speaks with Russia’s Putin, addresses recent visit to Ukraine

Updated - August 27, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 03:17 pm IST

Modi and Putin also discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between Russia and India

The Hindu Bureau

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) in a conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin exchanged insights from his recent visit to Ukraine, while reiterating India’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. .

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Mr. Putin, while also reaffirming “India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership that Russia and India share.

Last week, the Indian prime minister paid a nearly nine-hour visit to Kyiv in the first-ever trip to Ukraine by an Indian Prime Minister since it became independent over three decades back. Following his talks with Mr. Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that India supported his country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscoring that New Delhi’s support was “critical”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US