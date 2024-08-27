GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi speaks with Russia’s Putin, addresses recent visit to Ukraine

Modi and Putin also discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between Russia and India

Updated - August 27, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 03:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) in a conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin exchanged insights from his recent visit to Ukraine, while reiterating India’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. .

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Mr. Putin, while also reaffirming “India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership that Russia and India share.

Last week, the Indian prime minister paid a nearly nine-hour visit to Kyiv in the first-ever trip to Ukraine by an Indian Prime Minister since it became independent over three decades back. Following his talks with Mr. Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that India supported his country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscoring that New Delhi’s support was “critical”

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / international relations / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.