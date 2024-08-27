PM Modi speaks with Russia’s Putin, addresses recent visit to Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) in a conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin exchanged insights from his recent visit to Ukraine, while reiterating India’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. .

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict, with Mr. Putin, while also reaffirming “India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership that Russia and India share.

Last week, the Indian prime minister paid a nearly nine-hour visit to Kyiv in the first-ever trip to Ukraine by an Indian Prime Minister since it became independent over three decades back. Following his talks with Mr. Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that India supported his country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscoring that New Delhi’s support was “critical”