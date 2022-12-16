December 16, 2022 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 16, 2022, had a telephonic conversation with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement said, following their meeting in Samarkhand on the sidelines of the SCO summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence and security cooperation and other aspects.

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mr. Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy.

The Prime Minister also briefed Mr. Putin on India’s ongoing G-20 Presidency, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of the SCO.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Putin also agreed to remain in touch with each other.