PM Modi speaks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, affirms importance of ties

18 November 2020 00:57 IST

Discussed our shared priorities: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday evening (India time).

“Spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-U.S. strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns, COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Modi had already sent a congratulatory message via Twitter to Mr. Biden last week on his “spectacular victory” in the U.S. elections which concluded on November 3. President Donald Trump has made sweeping allegations of fraud in the elections — not backed by adequate evidence — and has consequently not conceded the election.

Mr. Modi and President Donald Trump shared a publicly close relationship, appearing together at rallies in Houston and Ahmedabad in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The Trump campaign used this bonhomie in its campaign messaging to woo Indian American voters. A number of other leaders in the Indo-Pacific region and from Europe had spoken to Mr. Biden this week as per his presidential transition team.

The India-U.S. relationship has had broad support on both sides of the aisle in the U.S. with Democrats and Republicans bringing different challenges and opportunities for the relationship in the spheres of democracy and human rights, regional policy, trade and immigration.