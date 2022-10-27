PM Modi speaks to U.K. PM Rishi Sunak, discusses India-U.K. trade pact

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on October 26, 2022. Photo: U.K. Parliament via AP

Prime Minister Narendra on October 27 held a telephone conversation with the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The discussion between the two leaders took place in the backdrop of the arrival of the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly who will participate in the special meeting of the UN Counter Terror Committee in Mumbai and Delhi.

"Glad to speak to Rishi Sunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK Prime Minister. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA," said Mr. Modi in a message.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi, Mr Sunak said, "The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months and years ahead."

"The Prime Minister said he was a visual representation of the historic links between the UK and India, and intended to build on this relationship to develop even closer ties between our two countries," a Downing Street Spokeswoman said regarding the talks. The two leaders agreed to work together to "strengthen the developing economies of the world," said the spokeswoman. Both the leaders are expected to meet at the G20 Summit in Bali next month.