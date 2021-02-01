PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu on Delhi blast

Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI:

01 February 2021 22:36 IST

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had spoken to his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of India’s support in conducting a full investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and conveyed his “strong condemnation” of the January 29 blast near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

“The Prime Minister conveyed his strong condemnation of the terror attack near the Israeli Embassy. He assured Mr. Netanyahu that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, and would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators,” said a release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Advertising

Advertising

Israeli Embassy blast | Iranian visitors come under scrutiny

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had spoken to his counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of India’s support in conducting a full investigation into the incident.

The blast, which damaged a few vehicles, is being investigated by the authorities of both countries. The incident took place on the 29th anniversary of the formal establishment of bilateral ties.

Letter found at the blast site near Israeli embassy leaves investigators puzzled