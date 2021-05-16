PM Modi speaks to four CMs on COVID-19 situation

New Delhi

16 May 2021 13:19 IST

PM Narendra Modi has been regularly speaking to Chief Ministers to take stock of the coronavirus situation in States and Union Territories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 spoke to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry on the COVID-19 situation in the States and the Union Territory, government sources said.

Mr. Modi has been regularly speaking to Chief Ministers to take stock of the pandemic situation in States and Union Territories. With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 16.

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25%, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,07,95,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09%, the data stated.