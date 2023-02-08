PM Modi speaks to Benjamin Netanyahu

February 08, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated February 09, 2023 05:13 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Israel friendship.

He tweeted, "Spoke with PM Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted India-Israel friendship, deepen our focus on innovation partnership, and our ongoing cooperation in defence and security."

This was the second phone call between the two leaders since Mr. Netanyahu returned to power in December last year.

The phone call lasted for about 20 minutes, the Israeli PMO said.

“The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the close and important relations between Israel and India,” a statement from the PMO said.

“The two leaders expressed a mutual desire to deepen the cooperation between the countries in the fields of high-tech, economy and security,” it added.

In his call on January 11, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mr. Netanyahu on being sworn in as the Prime Minister and emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Netanyahu, 73, was sworn-in as Israel’s prime minister for a sixth time on December 29, last year, leading the Jewish state’s most right-wing government to date. He is already Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister.

During the previous phone call, Mr. Modi invited Mr. Netanyahu to visit India at a mutually convenient date.

The ties between India and Israel have been on an upswing in the last few years in a range of sectors, including defence, agriculture and water.