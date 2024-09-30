Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 30, 2024) spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for avoiding “regional escalation” of the West Asian conflict. During the phone call that came days after Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah in Beirut, PM Modi extended support for Israel’s fight against terrorism .

“Spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability,” said Mr. Modi in a message.

Israeli airstrike in Beirut LIVE updates

The conversation took place three days after Israel killed Hasan Nasrallah in a bombing raid in which Israeli air force jets used ground penetrating munition. The conflict in Gaza will turn a year old on October 7 which is the day when the Hamas fighters had attacked targets in Israel in 2023 and took a large number of Israelis hostage.

As of now around 100 hostages continue to remain in custody of Hamas. During the yearlong conflict India has maintained its support for the two-state formula for finding an enduring solution to the Israel-Palestinians conflict. India has also not declared Hamas as a terror outfit despite repeated requests from the Israeli side.

Mr. Modi met Palestinian Authority’s President Mahmoud Abbas in New York on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York on 23 September when he expressed “deep concern” and “unwavering support” for the people of Palestine. India has issued a travel advisory for citizens asking them not to travel to Lebanon and leave the country in view of the escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanon hosts around 3,000 Indian citizens.

