PM Modi speaks to Benjamin Netanyahu, says terrorism has no place in our world

India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, Mr. Modi said.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 30, 2024) spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu about the recent developments in West Asia and asserted that terrorism has no place in our world.

It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages, Mr. Modi said.

Israeli airstrike in Beirut LIVE updates

“Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages,” Mr. Modi said on X.

India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, Mr. Modi said.

While Mr. Modi did not mention any specific incident, Israeli strikes in Lebanon last week killed seven high-ranking commanders and officials from the Hezbollah militant group, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah had been firing rockets and missiles into northern Israel after Hamas' October 7 attack from Gaza into Israel sparked a war there.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:42 pm IST

