PM Modi speaks to Australia’s Anthony Albanese

Published - August 26, 2024 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi

In phone call with Albanese, PM Modi takes stock of Quad

PTI

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese as the two leaders took stock of their bilateral relations and cooperation in several forums, including Quad.

In a post on X on Monday (August 26, 2024), Mr. Modi said, "Delighted to speak to my friend @AlboMP. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad."

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

