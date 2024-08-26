GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi speaks to Australia’s Anthony Albanese

In phone call with Albanese, PM Modi takes stock of Quad

Published - August 26, 2024 01:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese as the two leaders took stock of their bilateral relations and cooperation in several forums, including Quad.

In a post on X on Monday (August 26, 2024), Mr. Modi said, "Delighted to speak to my friend @AlboMP. We took stock of progress in our bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the Quad."

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / India-Australia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.