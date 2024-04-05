GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi ‘sleeping’ over Chinese intrusions, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge asks if the PM has taken sleeping pills or opium that he doesn’t react to China entering Indian territory

April 05, 2024 04:27 am | Updated 04:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on April 4 described Mr. Modi as a “sardar [chief] of liars” and accused him of sleeping even as China “entered” Indian territory.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, Mr. Kharge claimed that the Prime Minister is busy abusing the Gandhi family rather than worrying about the country. The Congress chief made these remarks while campaigning for candidate Udai Lal Anjana. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also addressed the rally.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Mr. Kharge said Mr. Modi boasts of a “56-inch chest” but he seems to be sleeping over alleged Chinese intrusions, as if it was “opium-induced sleep”.

Also read | China releases fourth list of 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

“If you are not afraid then why have you left a large part of our land for China? They are coming inside and you are sleeping. Have you taken sleeping pills? Have they taken opium from the fields of Rajasthan... and fed you?” Mr. Kharge asked.

Slamming the Centre over the misuse of Central agencies, the Congress chief said Opposition leaders, who are called corrupt by the BJP are absolved of the charges once they join the ruling party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a “very big washing machine,” he added.

“These are fake and lying people and Modi is the sardar of liars,” Mr. Kharge said, attacking the BJP. He claimed the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation are after Congress leaders.

Referring to a recent news report, he said 25 leaders were charged with corruption but legal proceedings against two of them were closed once they joined the BJP. Others too will be similarly exonerated, he added.

The Congress president accused the Prime Minister of trying to crush freedom, democracy and the Constitution - which helped him rise to this position.

Noting that earlier promises of the BJP are yet to be fulfilled, Mr. Kharge claimed “Modi’s guarantees” offered by the Prime Minister in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election were “drama”.

